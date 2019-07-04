McGuffey Lane at GCTF

Time-tested Ohio country rock band McGuffey Lane will be the featured act when the annual Greene Countrie Towne Festival unfolds July 19-21 on the streets of downtown Greenfield.

Sponsored by the Greenfield Rotary Club, the festival will open at 4 p.m. Friday and run until 11 p.m. It will go from noon Saturday until around 11:30 p.m., and from noon Sunday to 6 p.m.

The featured act Friday will be Greenfield native and southern country musician Sean Poole and Bucking Crazy. They will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Local group Dumbfounded will open for McGuffey Lane from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. The featured act will start around 8:30 p.m.

“It had been a while since they had played at the festival, and since I work with them on a personal level sometimes doing lights and stage equipment, I thought it would be a good idea to bring them back because they’re playing a lot of local venues,” Rotary Club President Andrew Surritt said of McGuffey Lane. “They’re just a real good group of guys.

“They’ll bring back a little bit of — I don’t want to call it old-school because I still like it — classic rock to the festival. It will kind of give the festival a different feel this year with Dumbfounded opening up for them.”

McGuffey Lane was founded in 1972 and in the 1980s had hits like “Long Time ‘Lovin You” and “People Like You.” The group still plays around 30 concerts a year.

Surritt said that while some seating will be provided, those attending the concerts should feel free to bring their own chairs.

The festival will be held primarily on Jefferson and Washington streets, with the stage located at Jefferson and Fourth streets.

One of the big events at the festival is the annual Rotary Auction. It will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 20 featuring 10 prints of a drawing by local artist Tammy Wells, plus all kinds of other items donated by local residents and businesses.

This year’s print features the former Greenfield fire station and an old-time fire truck.

“I guess the fire department building has just been a big part of the community over the years and now we have (the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District),” Rotary member Steve Pearce said. “It’s something to link the community to its past and present.”

The Rotary Club has auctioned 10 prints by a local artist at the festival since 1993. Former McClain High School art teacher Dan Crusie did the drawing from 1993 to 2002, then again last year. Wells, a McClain graduate, did the drawing from 2003 to 2017 and is back again this year.

“The auction is our big fundraiser for the year and a lot of the funds we’re currently raising are being put back for an overhaul of the Armory,” Surritt said.

He said the Armory’s primary need is a roof.

Anyone wanting to donate items to the auction can call Surritt at 937-780-8024 or Pearce at The Letter Shop at 937-981-3117.

Surritt said that for the most part, the festival will look much the same as it has in past years, although there will be several new craft vendors, plus the McClain Athletic Boosters selling T-shirts and sports equipment.

Rides will be provided by Kissell Bros. Miracle Amusements. Surritt said there will be options on ticket sales.

“Like always, we hope the rain stays away for the weekend and we hope it’s not too hot,” Surritt said. “We hope people are able to come out for a low-cost, fun-filled weekend, because that’s what the festival is all about.”

This is a copy of Tammy Wells’ latest print with 10 of them set to be auctioned off Saturday, July 20 during the Greene Countrie Towne Festival in Greenfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Rotary-print.jpg This is a copy of Tammy Wells’ latest print with 10 of them set to be auctioned off Saturday, July 20 during the Greene Countrie Towne Festival in Greenfield. Submitted photo

Greenfield Rotary Club Festival is July 19-21