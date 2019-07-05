Posted on by

Fourth of July scenes from Rocky Fork Lake


This float from the Rainsboro United Methodist Church took part in the new Fourth of July parade at Rocky Fork Lake.

Local Boys Scouts and Cub Scouts rode this float in the Fourth of July parade at Rocky Fork Lake.


Grand Marshal Billy “Wild Bill” Dalton leads the Rocky Fork Lake parade procession down North Shore Drive.


Rumble in the Hills co-organizer Mike McGuire waves to the crowd while standing beside one of the boats that compete in the July 19-21 event at Rocky Fork State Park.


