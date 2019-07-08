Highland County travel report

Through the reporting period ending July 13, the following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Highland County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

JULY 23-24: SR 73 will be closed at the Highland-Clinton County line for a two-day culvert replacement project. The project site is situated between the village of New Vienna and Line Road, and the closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, until approximately 4 p.m. July 24. Motorists will be detoured via SR 28, SR 72, U.S. Route 62 and either U.S. Route 50 or Carl Smith/Hobart Drive.

JULY 29-31: SR 785 will be closed during daytime business hours between SR 247 and Parr Road for a slide repair project. The route will be closed Monday through Wednesday from approximately 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, with it open to evening and overnight travel. Motorists will be detoured via SR 247 and SR 73 during periods of closure.

AUGUST 5-16: SR 41 will be closed for a two-week culvert replacement project. The project site is located between Sawmill Road and Pin Hook Road, just north of the community of Sinking Spring, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured via SR 73 and SR 124.

U.S. 50 is closed between North Beach and Worley Mill roads, midway between the communities of Boston and Rainsboro, for a bridge replacement project. The route will be closed for up to 45 days, and while it is closed, motorists will be detoured via SR 124, SR 506 and SR 753. All work is scheduled to be completed by late summer.

Construction is underway for a roadway improvement project on Tolle Road), where crews will be widening the shoulder, repairing pavement and drainage, and correcting curve alignment between U.S. 50 and SR 138. The route will be closed for up to 60 days, and while the route is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of SR 138, C.R. 7 and U.S. 50. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

A resurfacing project is underway on SR 124, extending from SR 506 at Marshall to SR 41 at Sinking Spring. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-summer.

A resurfacing project has begun on SR 753, from U.S. 50 at Rainsboro to Paint Creek Road. Crews will also be paving SR 138, from U.S. 62 in Hillsboro to Rittenhouse Road.Traffic will be maintained on both routes with the use of flaggers, and the project is scheduled to be completed in August.

Construction for a realignment/widening project on Prospect Road, between SR 73 and SR 124, continues and Prospect Road is closed between Main Road and Herbert Road. Traffic will be detoured by way of Main Road. Other local roadways should not be affected during this phase of construction, and all work is anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2019.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, ODOT District 9.