Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kaleb Leonard, 27, of Lynchburg, was cited for driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Joseph Biscoe, 69, was arrested for theft.

Clarence Andruskewicz, 53, of Florida was cited for a red light violation.

ACCIDENT

At 11:32 a.m., the police department responded to the area of the 300 block of East Main Street for a report of a three-car crash. Upon arrival, Robert Gehres of Hillsboro was traveling westbound in his vehicle on East Main Street, approaching the 300 block, while Carla Smith and Patty Rojas, both of Hillsboro, were stopped in traffic in their vehicles in front of 338 E. Main St. Gehres reported a distraction from inside of the vehicle and was unable to stop prior to striking Smith vehicle, forcing it Smith into Rojas’ vehicle. The Gehres and Rojas vehicles sustained functional damage while Smith’s vehicle sustained disabling damage. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries. Gehres was cited for assured clear distance ahead.