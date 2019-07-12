Hello. In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is my friend from Indiana, Mary Stoermer. I met Mary a few years ago at Rocky Fork Lake at Smokin’ In The Hills. We became friends and from that day we have stayed in touch until we see each other every year when her husband is a judge at Smokin’ In The Hills. It gives us a chance to catch us and, of course, share recipes.

Mary also does a cookbook for her church and she brought me a copy. Mary is not only a great person, but a great cook. I am so glad we became friends.

Thank you Mary for sharing your bacon jam with us.

I know you will enjoy this wonderful recipe.

BACON JAM

Ingredients

1 1/2 lbs. thick cut bacon chopped into half-inch pieces

2 Tbsp butter unsalted

2 medium sweet onions (i.e. Vidalia) chopped

2 cloves garlic minced

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. ancho chili powder or paprika

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

Instructions

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat cook the bacon until crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon to paper towels and drain, then finely crumble. Reserve bacon drippings or freeze for use in another dish.

2. Add butter and diced onion to the skillet. Cook the onion over medium heat until browned and beginning to carmelize, about 10 to 15 minutes. Add garlic, cook for one minute longer or until fragrant.

3. Add brown sugar, maple syrup, vinegar, chili powder, pepper flakes and bacon to the skillet. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered until thickened and reduced, around 20 to 25 minutes.

4. Serve on burgers, crostini, cheese or crackers.

Notes

1. For a finer texture, pulse cooked bacon jam in a food processor until desired consistency is achieved.

2. May be stored in an airtight container for two weeks or frozen.

