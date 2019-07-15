On Saturday, July 13, Highland County Chamber of Commerce member and GROW! Highland County client Mother Cluckers Farmhouse celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting.

Owner Heather Hughes has always loved making crafts and homemade gifts for people and after her youngest son started school she decided it was time to take that passion and turn it into a business.

“I wanted people to be able to come into the store and find something for anyone they may be shopping for,” Hughes said. “So we have a wide range of items from clothing, bath and body products, signs, wreaths, leather items, and locally grown produce just to name some.”

Many items in the store she makes personally, but stocking an entire store is no small task. In order to offer such a variety of items she enlisted the help of some friends who also love to hand make things. “I reached out and asked if they would like to be part of my adventure and thankfully they all said yes,” Hughes joked.

Along with the shopping experience, the store is also offering craft classes for both kids and adults throughout the year. There was a “make and take” craft available to the kids at the grand opening where they could make their own picture frame. The first kids craft class will be Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m. and the cost is $5. Most of the kids classes will be $5 and won’t require a sign up form, but throughout the year, depending on the craft, the fee may increase or a sign up form may be required.

The first adult class will be Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. Hughes said, “My good friend Kerri will be leading this one and teaching us about essential oils and succulent plants.”

If you would like to sign up for that class the cost is $25 and you can find the link on the Mother Cluckers Farmhouse Facebook page.

Hughes said she would like to thank everyone who came to the grand opening and looks forward to getting to meet everyone who has liked the Facebook page so far. You can visit Hughes at the store located at 6490 Roundhead Road in New Vienna on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 2-7 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Submitted by Erin Sheeley, community relations coordinator, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Mother Cluckers Farmhouse owner Heather Hughes is pictured at the store's grand opening with members of her family.