Sci-Fi Saturday at Hillsboro library

The end of July means that this year’s Summer Reading Program is drawing to a close. But, that only means that the Hillsboro library is gearing up to throw a party.

“We are so proud of all of this year’s readers,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “We had tons of people signed up across all age groups — kids, teens and adults. Together, we all truly went on a journey into a ‘universe of stories.’”

On Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the library will celebrate this year’s program with a special Sci-Fi Saturday event.

“We’re going to have several activities, both scheduled and ongoing, but the highlight is definitely going to be a visit from R2-D2,” Davidson said.

Josh Montgomery, assistant computer science professor at Southern State Community College, is going to bring the fully functional replica of R2-D2, which he built himself, to the library.

“The force is definitely going to be strong with us on that Saturday,” Davidson said.

Montgomery and R2-D2 will be at the library at 1 p.m. He will present a program about the journey of building the fan-favorite droid.

Other activities during the day include: Jedi training for young Padawans (kids), from 11 a.m. to noon; alien crafts, from noon – 2 p.m.; and a Guardians of the Galaxy dance party plus Outer Space Arcade, at 3 p.m. In addition, there will also be: a Famous Alien Scavenger Hunt, an Alien I Spy, a sci-fi photo space, and an Alien Name Generator.

“We’re super excited to celebrate all the reading we did this summer and to also ‘nerd out’ with our favorite sci-fi stories,” said Davidson.

For more information on this or other programs, visit the library’s website at www.highlandcolibrary.org, or visit the library’s Facebook page by searching “Highland County District Library of Ohio.”

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.