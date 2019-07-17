High-speed chase leads to injury for Hillsboro man

A Hillsboro man reportedly received minor injuries early Tuesday when the car he was driving was struck by a separate vehicle that had been involved in a high-speed chase on Interstate 75.

Dareck Kunce, 50, Hillsboro, was treated at the scene by Sharonville fire and EMS and was released, according to a Fox 19 story.

The chase, which reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, ended when Jamie Greene, 31, crashed on the Sharon Road ramp sometime before 5 a.m., according to Fox 19.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop Greene’s vehicle on northbound I-75 in Evendale before dawn when she blew past them without moving over as they assisted a disabled motorist, Fox 19 reported. Troopers gave chase.

Greene turned around in Middletown at SR 122 onto southbound I-75, Fox 19 reported, where Middletown police unsuccessfully deployed stop sticks in an attempt to halt her vehicle. The pursuit resumed on southbound I-75 into Sharonville, where police successfully threw down stop sticks just north of Sharon Road.

After making contact with the stop sticks the vehicle attempted to exit the interstate and struck a 2005 Nissan Sentra operated by Kunce. Both vehicles ran off the right side of the interstate and hit a highway traffic sign, the news channel said.

Green was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities determined Green had two outstanding warrants for her arrest, according to Fox 19, in addition to new charges of fleeing and eluding and three misdemeanor charges.