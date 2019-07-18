Christmas in July through Saturday

A number of area businesses have teamed up for a special, three-day shopping event called Christmas In July, which started July 18 and runs through Saturday, July 20.

According to Tracy Bennington of the Simply Southern Boutique in Hillsboro, customers can pick up a card at any of the locations included in the event, have it stamped by visiting each business, and then enter a drawing for a grand prize and other prizes, including gift cards. Bennington said that no purchase is necessary for people to participate, and that many of the stores will be offering special sales and deals. She said refreshments will be available throughout the event.

Jen Swackhamer of The Rustic Bee in Hillsboro, who organized the event with The Garden Barn’s Alicia Irwin, said the drawing’s grand prize is, “$350 in store gift cards and an additional $250 in products.” Swackhamer emphasized that,”The only thing people have to do is stop into all of the locations,” to have their cards stamped and entered into the drawing.

“This is our way to say thank you to our customers,” Swackhamer said. “I realize I wouldn’t be anywhere without the loyalty and support of our customers and our community.”

According to Swackhamer, the businesses included in the event are The Rustic Bee Boutique, 6117 Miller Lane, Hillsboro; The Rural Pearl Boutique, 100 E. Lilley Ave., Hillsboro; The Design Chambers, 126 S.High St., Hillsboro; Simply Southern Boutique, 113 W.Main St., Hillsboro; The Garden Barn, 1365 Coon Hill Rd., Winchester; Southern Ohio Bling, 42 Polley Rd., Winchester; Rustic Chic Primitives, 3568 Unity Rd., West Union; Cundiff’s Flowers, 136 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

