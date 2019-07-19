Chicken thieves, heat wave, and Walmart wanted

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1875, Highland County was in the midst of a heat wave with The Highland Weekly News reporting the preceding Friday and Saturday were the hottest days of the summer of 1875, with the temperature in the shade ranging from 91 to 96 degrees in various localities.

An advertisement appeared for Frankel Brothers: “Not the oldest, not the largest, but the cheapest clothing house in Hillsboro,” located on Lilley’s block on High St., between Main and Walnut.”

Lizzie Brown reported she lost a breastpin between Mr. Sayler’s store and her residence, and asked that the finder please leave it at the post office.

The new Masonic building is looming up, the paper said, stating that “it has reached the third story and begins to show its fine architectural proportions.”

For the week ending Tuesday, July 20, 1875, dealers were paying top dollar for country produce — $1.10 per bushel for corn, $2.75 a hundred-weight for flour, 75 cents a bushel for both potatoes and sweet potatoes, 15 cents for a dozen eggs and 45 cents for a gallon of sorghum molasses.

The village of Greenfield was making arrangements for what was called “a grand gathering of the Pioneers” at its fairgrounds, under the auspices of the Northwestern Pioneers’ Association. William Rowan, R.S. Douglas and John Fullerton had been appointed to receive all “ancient relics of Highland County” to be displayed during the exhibition.

This week in 1932, The Hillsboro News Herald reported that the trial of the Ohio State Archeological and Historical Society vs. James McDermott Sr. got underway, due to their inability to agree upon a price for the sale of 67 acres of land on Fort Hill, which the state wanted to buy for a new state park.

Chicken thieves stole 50 two-pound fryers from the brooder house of James Achor near Lynchburg, and the paper reported it was the second time in three weeks that thieves hit the Achor farm. The first time, the fowl-filching fiends made off with 80 laying hens.

At the New Bells Theatre, where admission was a quarter for first floor seats and balcony seats were 15 cents, “Range Law” with Ken Maynard was the feature film along with chapter 3 of the serial “The Air Mail Mystery.”

An ice cream social was being planned by the Loyal Woman’s Bible Class of the Hillsboro Church of Christ. They were planning on having it in the church basement due to the hot weather.

A case of indecent exposure led to the arrest of George Hendrick, who was charged for “exposing his person” to Faith Goodson near the Hillsboro Cemetary. He was fined $25 and court costs and given a jail sentence.

At the height of prohibition, a Bainbridge man was in the Hillsboro lock-up serving out a $100 fine and court costs for possession of liquor. Seems his car broke down in Greenfield and while working on it, it caught fire.When the fire department arrived, they discovered five pints of whiskey tucked away in the back seat.

This week in 1969, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported the Highland County Woman’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU) announced it was going to be part of a national campaign to help the troops serving in Vietnam. Mrs. Nell Fenner, president of the local organization, said the fundraising effort was to send Pepsi-Cola to troops in southeast Asia, saying “it’s a small thing we are doing, but it will at least let these men know they are not forgotten.”

Navy Radioman Third Class Teddy Ruble, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Ruble of Mowrystown, was serving on the staff of Commander Task Force 140, assisting in the planning and training for recovery operations for the Apollo 11 moon mission, which was in progress at the time.

An advertisement for the Hillsboro Bank & Savings Co. said the new BankAmericard credit card was coming soon, and that its customers should stop into either the uptown Hillsboro or Leesburg location and sign up.

At the Roselawn Drive-In in Allensburg, it was “lucky buck night” on Thursday July 17, with admission just $1.50 a carload and some lucky show goer could win $150. On the big screen was “Blue” starring Terence Stamp and Joanna Pettit and “Don’t Just Stand There” with Robert Wagner and Mary Tyler Moore.

Hillsboro Auto Co. told its customers to “head for the wide open spaces in a reliable used car.” A ’67 Ford Galaxie 500, two-door hardtop with a V-8 under the hood, radio, heater and white wall tires was $1,745; a ’65 Ford Country Sedan Wagon, complete with a V-8 engine, automatic transmission and power steering was $1,195, or for a great first car a 1962 Ford Fairlane, four-door V-6 with four on the column was $245.

With a jingle that said “you get more to like at Burger Chef,” the Hillsboro fast-food restaurant was featuring its hot roast beef sandwich with horseradish, barbeque sauce, or ketchup for 59 cents.

Plans were being made for the 1969-70 school year with a trooper from the Georgetown post of the State Highway Patrol doing bus inspections. Twelve of the 18 Hillsboro City Schools passed, Greenfield had 15 of its 22 buses pass, of Lynchburg’s 16 buses only six passed, while Whiteoak and Leesburg fared the best with 13 of 16 buses passing inspection for Whiteoak and Leesburg having only one of its nine buses failing.

This week in 2001, The Hillsboro Times-Gazette reported that Jennifer Roman was crowned Wheels of Progress Festival Queen in Greenfield in a picture on the front page that also showed first runner-up Nicole Norris and second runner-up September Barnhart.

The city of Hillsboro had been notified that the Ohio National Guard intended to close the local armory and move the troops to Xenia. Mayor Sandy Harsha, along with members of city council and several veterans, scheduled a meeting to try to keep the armory active.

Southern State Community College was seeking interested athletes to complete their roster for the soccer team.

Heather Butler of Hauke Angus showed the heifer calf champion in the Jr. Bred and Owned Show at the Ohio Angus Preview held in Washington C.H.

Erica Eyre, a 2000 graduate of Fairfield High School, was chosen to serve on the 2001 Ohio State Junior Fair Board and would be helping with the upcoming Ohio State Fair in August in Columbus.

The McClain High School class of 1976 was having its 25-year reunion at Buckeye Hills Country Club July 28, with an afternoon golf outing planned with dinner and socializing afterward.

Hillsboro Post 129 left 13 men on base and committed five errors, losing by one run to Miamisburg. Meanwhile, the little girls that made up the Knisley Body Shop T-Ball squad from Greenfield finished its season undefeated and then won its championship game 17-2.

In the “Off the Cuff” section of the paper, the question was posed “What new businesses would you like to see come to Hillsboro?” Of the eight people asked, half of them wanted to see Walmart put a store in Hillsboro.

A look back at news items through the years