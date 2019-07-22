Quilts of Highland County at Hillsboro H.S.

This “Feathered Star” quilt from Sally Davis was one of the more than 100 quilts that were on display at Hillsboro High School Saturday during the annual Quilts of Highland County show. Quilter Jackie McLarty of Midland told The Times-Gazette that to make a quilt “you take a good piece of cloth, cut it all up into little pieces, and then sew it all back together again.”

