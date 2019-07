The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James David Hardy, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault and menacing.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a crash in the parking lot of Walmart. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a parked vehicle owned by Jeanne Gilford, of New Vienna, was struck by an unknown vehicle which then left the scene. Non-functional damage was reported to the Gilford vehicle.