Donnelly speaker at Democratic Party picnic

Ohio Supreme Court Justice John Donnelly will be the guest speaker when the Highland County Democratic Party holds its annual picnic from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Amvets Park, 11539 N. Shore Dr., banquet center.

Donnelly, is a justice on the Ohio Supreme Court who took office in January of this year.

The menu will include sloppy joes, coleslaw, potato chips, dessert, lemonade and tea. A freewill donation will be accepted.

Bonnie and Jill Parr will serve as hostesses for the picnic.

An auction will be conducted at the conclusion of the evening, along with a drawing for door prizes.

Mark Middleton, the party’s newly appointed Third Ward council candidate to fill an unexpired term, will be in attendance. The party candidate for city council president will be announced at the picnic.

The filing deadline for one township trustee, and fiscal officer (one to be elected from each township) is Aug. 7. School board candidates have the same deadline.

“Please come join us for an afternoon of fun, political conversation, and good fellowship,” the party said in a news release.

Information for this story was provided by Dinah Phillips, chairperson, Highland County Democratic Party.

Donnelly https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_donnelly.jpg Donnelly

Annual event set for Aug. 4 at Amvets Park