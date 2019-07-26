Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kristi Murphy, 38, of Hillsboro, was cited for fictitious tags and failure to file for registration.

Jeffrey Daley, 36, of Manchester, was arrested for failure to appear.

Michael Barger, 60, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Nicholas Hauptman, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

ACCIDENT

At 8:19 a.m., a report was received of a crash in the 100 block of North East Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Mark Gatrell, of Hillsboro, was stopped in traffic when a vehicle operated by Michael Barger was unable to stop in time and struck the Gatrell vehicle in the rear causing minordamage.

July 23

ACCIDENT

At 1:36 p.m., Nickole Frump, 31, of Hillsboro, was traveling east on Harry Sauner Road and lost control of the vehicle he was driving, striking a guardrail in front of the Highland Heights Apartments. Frump caused heavy damage to the guard rail and her 2007 Ford Explorer. No injures were reported. Frump was cited for failure to maintain control.

July 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tricia McKibben, 27, of New Vienna, was arrested for obstructing official business.

Patricia Edwards-Hale was arrested for passing bad checks.

ACCIDENTS

At 3:07 p.m., the police department responded to a two-car crash in the 700 block of North West Street. Michael Hart, 61, of Springboro, was northbound on North West Street. Bobby Stroop, 58, of Hillsboro, was also northbound on North West Street. Hart had stopped for traffic turning ahead of him and Stroop failed to observe stopped traffic with enough time to stop. Stroop’s vehicle struck Hart’s vehicle in a rear-end type collision resulting in minor damage. No injures were reported. Stroop was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

At 6:47 p.m., a two-car crash occurred on Muntz Street. Christie Mountjoy, 34, of Hillsboro, was westbound on Muntz Street approaching the intersection at South High Street. Sheila Bick, 48, of Hillsboro, was also westbound on Muntz Street approaching the intersection directly behind Mountjoy’s vehicle. Mountjoy stopped at a red light for westbound traffic. Bick failed to observe the Mountjoy vehicle stopped ahead and was unable to stop prior to striking Mountjoy’s vehicle in a rear-end type collision. No injures were reported. Bick was cited for assured clear distance ahead.