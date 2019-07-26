Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week I found a recipe for blueberry/lemon upside down cake. I was thinking this sounds delicious.

Now, mind you, on Thursday I opened up my refrigerator and a jar of salsa fell out, hitting me on top of my foot and not only cut it, but bruised it pretty good. Was it a sign to stay out of the kitchen? I should have known my kitchen could be dangerous, but I wanted to make the blueberry/lemon cake to share with everyone. So, here goes.

I prepared the cake as the recipe said, put it in the oven and in 55 minutes, took it out and it was perfect. So, you must be asking, “Sharon, if you made blackberry/lemon upside down cake, then why are you sharing a peach upside down cake?”

Well, I told you I took the cake out of the oven and it looked perfect. And it was when I took it out. I sat it on the counter and it was so pretty I decided to go ahead and make the whipping cream and then add the lemon slices and the rest of the blueberry’s on top. My intentions were good. I opened up my cabinet to get a bowl to make the whipping cream, and that was my first mistake. The glass bowl slipped out of my hands, hit the side of the cabinet and broke, falling in the middle of the cake.

It was not pretty and I am not going to tell you what I really said. LOL.

I promise I will make the blueberry/lemon cake again and share it with you. But in the meantime all I had was some peaches. I thought well if you cant have blueberries, make a peach upside down cake. It turned out great. Thank God as I was running out of fruit to make another one.

Ingredients

1 box of yellow cake mix make as direction on the box

3 eggs

Cup of water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

8 peaches peeled, plus an extra one for garnish

White sugar

Brown sugar

Directions

Peel eight peaches and put them in a pan with a 1/2 cup of white sugar. I also added 1/2 a cup brown sugar. Cook low until it thickens.

Take a big round baking pan and add the cooked peaches.

Prepare the yellow cake mix as directed on the box, and pour over the peach mixture.

Bake at 350 for at least 55 minutes. Insert a knife and if it comes out clean, it’s done.

Take out of the oven and flip it over onto a plate. I added a little brown sugar on top.

Make whipping cream and spread on top after it cools, adding slices on peaches on top for garnish.

It’s not blueberry/lemon but it is delicious. Stay tuned for next week and see what happens In The kitchen with Sharon.

Do you have any family favorite recipes to share? Please send them to me at shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef. She can be reached at 937-393-3456.