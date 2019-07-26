Dry weather, a new newspaper and ODOT’s Roadeo

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1884, the Hillsboro Gazette reported that an auction of property that was part of Temple Elliot’s survey of 1,000 acres had been appraised at $540 and wouldn’t sell for less than two-thirds of that amount.

A 20-acre field of wheat on the farm of Lucinda West, located near Berrysville, averaged almost 17 bushels to the acre.

The paper reported that the dry weather of the last few weeks had about destroyed the corn crop in the county. They commented that a good rain within a few days would save some fields, but that some were entirely gone.

A new society dedicated to the improvement of Hillsboro had been created, calling itself “The Village Improvement Association of Hillsboro,” with the objective of improving and ornamenting the streets and public grounds with plantings, cultivating trees and cooperating with the Board of Health to improve sanitary conditions in the town.

The Jefferson House livery and feed stable was open for business on West Main Street in Hillsboro, with proprietor Joe Baige advertising it as well-stocked and horses boarded at reasonable rates.

First-class meats, fair prices and a tastefully kept store are what patrons could find at Charles Ingebrand’s store, an advertisement said, with the quality of meat unsurpassed in the county.

This week in 1923, The Hillsboro News Herald reported that Miller’s drug store had been robbed, with thieves forcing open a lock on the rear door Thursday afternoon. The suspects rifled through cash registers and made off with $25 to $30 in cash, but didn’t take the personal checks.

Four area men were arrested and convicted of seining fish and having seins in their possession after being caught while just getting into the water under St. Martin’s bridge at East Fork Creek. Two of the four were from Danville, while the others were from St. Martin, and were each fined $75 plus court costs.

A bootlegger was arrested on a charge of illegally furnishing liquor, and the paper reported that Arthur Peale of the Gist Settlement was taken before Mayor Shackelford of Leesburg. He first entered a plea of not guilty and was released on a $1,000 bond. But after thinking the matter over, he decided to change his plea to guilty and paid the $100 fine.

In a veiled advertisement for the movie “The Shiek’s Wife,” two ads appeared in the lost and found section of the paper. One said, “Lost: My wife, a beautiful dark-haired lady. Missing since July 23. The Shiek.” Immediately below it read, “To those concerned, I will be at The Forum Theatre Friday, Aug. 3, and at the Palace on Saturday, Aug. 4 — The Shiek’s Wife.”

The Baltimore & Ohio Railroad offered “all expense” vacation tours conducted to Washington departing from Hillsboro for $70.70. Tours were leaving on July 23 or Aug. 20 and included round trip train fare, lower berth in a Pullman car, meals in the dining car with sight-seeing trips to residential Washington, Arlington National Cemetery, Alexandria and Mt. Vernon.

Threshing was the order of the day in the Caleb’s Hill community. Other news included Mrs. George Vance and Mrs. Lizzie Prine having attended the Hill sale at nearby New Market, and Helen Emery spent her Sunday with Goldie and Vonda Blake.

An advertisement appeared for the Hillsboro Bank & Savings Co., touting that 4 percent interest would be paid on all savings accounts. It said it the bank that raised the rate from 3 to 4 percent.

In news from Persimmon Ridge, Mrs. Cliff Cook delivered blackberries in New Vienna Tuesday morning, several from the area attended the recent Hillsboro Fair, and John Runk and Miss Grace Duckwall were quietly married by the Rev. Eason at the Methodist parsonage Saturday evening.

This week in 1980, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported on two local women who represented Highland County Republicans at the recent convention in Detroit. Louise Hapner and Diane Fawley said they were impressed by Ronald Reagan’s platform and the city itself.

Two local girls posed for a picture with a football-sized radish they grew in their garden. Jenny and Sarah O’ Cull were the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Danny O’ Cull and said the gargantuan garden goodie grew to its size in about five weeks.

Weekend buys were a-plenty at G.C. Murphy’s two Hillsboro locations, uptown and in the Highland Plaza Shopping Center. Heavy duty Murphy’s motor oil was just 65 cents a quart, bed pillows were $19.97 and polyester sewing thread was eight spools for $1.

Great Scot had what you needed for a weekend cook out, with hamburger and hot dog buns 39 cents a pack and Barq’s soft drinks in assorted flavors, six 16-ounce bottles for 88 cents.

The Hillsboro High School class of 1950 enjoyed its 30-year reunion, judging by the happy smiles and leisure suits that appeared in the paper. Alumni Tom Mayer and Don Marsh organized the get together.

The paper reported that the preliminary 1980 census count showed the population of Highland County was a little more than 32,000. Hillsboro, Sinking Spring, Lynchburg, Greenfield and Highland showed population gains, while the number of people living in Leesburg and Mowrystown decreased.

The minimum wage went up for the first time in a decade, with President Bush signing a bill to raise it to $5.85 an hour.

This week in 2007, The Hillsboro Times-Gazette reported on Hillsboro resident Karen Trout, whose home and decorative gardens won a Better Homes and Garden magazine contest.

In local baseball news, Hillsboro Post 129 was traveling to VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe to face Chillicothe Post 757 in the American Legion Baseball District Tournament.

The 20th annual Wheels of Progress festival was being described as “the best in years,” with a full-page photo spread showing antique cars and tractors parading down Jefferson St., with local artisans at work and Greenfield native Brad Martin rocking the concert stage.

Local workers from Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 9 competed in the 2007 Loader Roadeo Competition at the Scioto County Highway Maintenance garage in Lucasville. It was described as being an effort toward making personnel, like those working out of the Hillsboro ODOT “barn,” into better drivers and enhance safe driving practices.

A look back at news items through the years