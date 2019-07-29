“Hee Haw” a hit at senior center Saturday

The Highland County Senior Citizens Center presented its annual “Hee Haw” show, based on the eponymous country-themed variety show that according to the Internet Movie Data Base was on CBS television from 1969 to 1971 before entering syndication until first-run production ceased in 1993.

The local senior citizens center production Saturday night, “Hee Haw” was complete with a cast and crew, as well as a band comprised of members and staff.

The senior center cafeteria transformed into “Granny’s Rodent Roadhouse” for the event, serving up “possum” meatloaf, cole slaw, chips and other snacks to the crowd.

Mechell Frost, the center director, said the event is an annual fundraiser with proceeds that benefit the senior center, but more importantly, provided an opportunity for members and staff to work together to entertain the community.

“The majority of the talent is the membership,” Frost explained. She said the show has been put on at the senior citizens center “since the ‘70s.”.

‘It’s really about the membership,” Frost said. “They’re really the ones who put on the ‘Hee Haw’ show.”

More events set

She said the senior center has many other events coming up throughout the year, including Bacon Bingo on Saturday, Aug. 3, and “Cookies with Characters” in October.

Membership to the Highland County senior citizens center is $25 annually for an associate membership for ages 21-49, $20 for a regular membership for those 50-89 and the lifetime membership, for those 90 and older, is free.

Frost added that there are also volunteer opportunities available.

The Highland County Senior Citizens Center is located at 185 Muntz St. in Hillsboro in the old Kroger building — for those old enough to remember where the grocer was before first relocating to Highland Plaza Shopping Center and then the current location on Harry Sauner Road.

For more information about the Senior Center, call 937-393-4745, visit their website at www.highlandseniors.com, or go to their Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/Highlandcountyseniorcitizenscenter.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette

The cast of the annual “Hee Haw” show, which went on Saturday night at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. Center director Mechell Frost said the annual production is a tradition dating back to the 1970s. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Hee-Haw-Cast-2019.jpeg The cast of the annual “Hee Haw” show, which went on Saturday night at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. Center director Mechell Frost said the annual production is a tradition dating back to the 1970s. Photo courtesy of Juliane Cartaino

Annual event combined talented members & staff