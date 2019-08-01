SSCC sets GED prep, play auditions

SSCC info on free GED prep classes

The Adult Opportunity Center (AOC) at Southern State Community College is offering an August orientation for new or returning program enrollees in basic academic skills, GED preparation, and college readiness.

Classes are free and materials are furnished. Sites are located in Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland Counties.

For more information, or to register for orientation, please call 800-628-7722, ext. 2687.

Auditions for ‘Nightmare in Suburbia’

SSCC Theatre will hold auditions for the fall production of “Nightmare in Suburbia,” a world premiere farce by Richard Farmer.

Open to community members and students, auditions will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

In “Nightmare in Suburbia,” Tom, who just wants to spend a quiet weekend with his family, is quickly interrupted by a variety of characters including in-laws, an appliance technician, and a crazy uncle who wants to invade Russia… not to mention a burger that causes him stomach problems and nightmares.

Those interested in auditioning should prepare and memorize a comedic one- to two-minute monologue. Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview the night of auditions.

If interested in auditioning, but unavailable to attend the audition date, please contact Director Rainee Angles (rangles@sscc.edu) to schedule an alternate audition date prior to Aug. 23.

“Nightmare in Suburbia” will be performed Nov. 1-3. For more information about available roles and rehearsal schedule, please visit www.sscctheatre.com.