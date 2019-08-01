Rep. Wilkin Announces Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday

COLUMBUS – State Representative Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) announced that Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday will begin Friday, Aug. 2 at 12:00 a.m. and end on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11:59 p.m.

“As our kids prepare to return to school this is an opportunity to save valuable dollars and equip kids with needed supplies.” said Rep. Wilkin.

During the sales tax holiday, clothing priced at $75 per item or less, school supplies priced at $20 per item or less and school instructional material priced at $20 per item or less are all exempt from sales and use tax.

More information on the holiday can be found at https://www.tax.ohio.gov/sales_and_use/SalesTaxHoliday.aspx

