Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shirley Vance, 70, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving in marked lanes.

Nicole Snider, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a crash in the intersection of North High and Catherine streets. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Latoshia Burns, 26, of Hillsboro, was sitting at the stop sign on Catherine Street when a vehicle operated by Shirley Vance was turning left onto Catherine Street from North High Street and struck the Burns vehicle, causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.

July 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Shannon, 72, of Kettering, was cited for speed.

Eugene Frasure, 76, of Bourneville, was cited for speed.

Bethanie Wells, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Roger Griffith, 23, of Hillsboro, was arrested for a parole violation and failure to appear.

Brandy Allen, 44, of Seaman, was arrested for failure to appear.

Nina Willis, 43, of Martinsville, was arrested for theft by deception.

July 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nicholas Parker, 28, of Piketon, was arrested for attempt to purchase unlawful amoun of pseudoephedrine.

Candie Elliott, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Steven Pope, 41, of Leesburg, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

JULY 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

William Elkins, 48, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Chelsea Caudill, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Matthew McVicker, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Aug. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Satishkumar Patel, 46, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI and failure to use turn signals.

Albert Cox Jr., 47, of Bainbridge, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENTS

A report was received of a theft from a business in the 1200 block of North High Street. The incident remains under investigation.

A report was received of counterfeit money from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street. The incident remains under investigation.

ACCIDENTS

A report was received of a crash in the parking lot of Town and Country. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Ryan Wilkin, of Hillsboro, was backing from a parking space and failed to see a parked motorcycle owned by Gary Barnett, of Hillsboro. The Wilkin vehicle struck the Barnett vehicle causing functional damage to the Barnett vehicle and none to the Wilkin vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.

A report was received of a crash in the parking lot of Tractor Supply. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Jeffery Sharp Jr., of Hillsboro, was backing from a parking space and struck a parked vehicle owned by Ann Elam, of Hillsboro, resulting in minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.

A report was received of a crash in the parking lot of McDonalds. After officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Renee Stollstiemer, of Hillsboro, was backing from a parking space when she struck Sarah Stevenson, of Hillsboro, who was walking across the parking lot. Stevenson suffered minor injuries. No citations were issued.

Aug. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gloria Vance, 76, of Hillsboro, was cited for improper backing.

Tessa Holsinger, 21, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

ACCIDENTS

A report was received of a crash in the 800 block of South High Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Robert Mountjoy Jr., 19, of Hillsboro, was southbound on U.S. Route 62 when he turned onto South High Street and lost control of his vehicle. He struck an electric pole then went over an embankment, and into a yard striking two bicycles and some landscaping rocks. Heavy damage was reported to the Mountjoy vehicle. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.

A report was received of a crash that in the 100 block of North High Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Gloria Vance, 76, of Hillsboro, was backing from a parking space and failed to see a vehicle operated by Tim Dolph, 60, of Hillsboro, who had turned onto North High Street. The Vance vehicle struck the Dolph vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.

Aug. 4

Stacy Morris, 41, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Scott Holsinger, 35, was cited for possession of marijuana.

Michael Williams, 30, of Mowrystown, was arrested for two of counts of criminal mischief.

Jason Strunk, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Emily Smith, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.