Greenfield Mill Street project will begin soon

The Mill Street project for infrastructure improvement is set to begin soon, Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin reported at Tuesday’s village council meeting.

The scope of the project includes the improvement of the water and sewer infrastructure, new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and creating an entrance to the industrial park at the end of Mill Street.

It is set to begin within the next 30 days, Wilkin said, and Fillmore Construction out of Leesburg will be doing the work.

The construction company is currently working on a schedule and traffic plan for the project. That information will be made available as the start date draws nearer.

Of the nearly $900,000 project cost, all but $214,000 is being funded with grant money.

The village has announced flag football signups. Ryan Stark will run the program. Sign-up sheets can be obtained on Greenfield’s Facebook page — search Village of Greenfield, Ohio — or at the City Building.

Additionally, those interested can sign children up on the following dates and times: Aug. 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mitchell Park; Aug. 11, 1-3 p.m. at Mitchell Park; Aug. 17, 11 a.m. t0 12:30 p.m. at the school colonnades during the Back To School Bash; and Aug. 18, 1-3 p.m. at Mitchell Park.

On another matter, Wilkin said he met with Greenfield Exempted Village School District Superintendent Quincey Gray and Ron Sexton, former interim superintendent and current middle school principal and consultant, where one of the matters of discussion was Mitchell Park.

“The school will be performing a significant amount of work to the ball field this fall that will include excavation of the current field, new fences, and new bleachers,” Wilkin told council members. “I am happy to partner with them to see future generations enjoy the fields at Mitchell Park.”

Wilkin said there is still about $7,500 remaining from a NatureWorks Grant previously received by Greenfield. The grant was initially used by the village for improvements at the park that included new perimeter fencing and moving the playground. He indicated that the remaining money might be put toward the school’s improvement endeavors.

On Aug. 20, Wilkin will meet with representatives of the Indiana & Ohio Railway (IORY), the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth (APEG), and the Ohio Rail Development Commission.

The meeting stems from a recent grant application to the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) for funds to repair portions of the railroad. Wilkin said the meeting was “to talk about the future of our rail and how we can partner to continue to ensure the rail is operational for many years to come.”

The city manager has met with several agencies in recent months in his quest to ensure the viability of the railroad, a “vital piece of infrastructure for our region and the associated jobs that have been created and sustained within our local industries,” he said.

A multi-million dollar improvement project on Greenfield’s 29-mile rail spur was completed a couple years ago, but the railroad was not refurbished as thoroughly as what was originally planned due to cost increases over the nearly four years it took from project funding to actually getting the project started.

On other financial matters, council members passed the tax budget for 2020. The budget, according to Finance Director Carolyn Snodgrass, is an estimation on future monies based on past and current trends. The tax budget is required by law. Anyone interested in viewing the budget can do so by visiting the city offices, located on the third floor of the City Building.

Greenfield council meets in regular session the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at the City Building. The next scheduled regular meeting is Aug. 20.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

School district planning to invest in Mitchell Park