Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jessica Preston, 32, of Hillsboro, was cited for temporary permit.

Kaleb Leonard, 27, of Lynchburg, was arrested for failure to appear.

Seth Elliott, 20, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal damaging and failure to appear.

INCIDENT

A report was received of a fight at a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a female had been assaulted, resulting in minor injuries. Melinda Comberger, 40, of Leesburg, was arrested and charged with assault.

Aug. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Rust, 48, of Seaman, was cited for speed and driving under suspension.

Joshua Hupp, 43, of Seaman, was cited for speed.

James Kelly, 83, of Chillicoth,e was cited for speed.

Earl Schneder, 67, of New Vienna, was cited for speed.

Melaine Fenner, 28, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Gary Sorrells, 31, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

ACCIDENTS

A report was received of a crash in the parking lot of 1100 Northview Drive. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Kelly Jeter, 57, of Hillsboro, was making a left turn and failed to see and struck a pedestrian walking through the lot. The pedestrian was transported to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District with unknown injuries.

A report was received of a crash in the 400 block of North High Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Alfonso Rodriquez, 67, of Hillsboro, was backing from his garage and failed to stop in time, striking a building causing damage to the building and the air-conditioning unit. No injuries were reported.