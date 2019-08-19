Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Sara Scruggs, 31, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Robert Brannon, 74, of Piketon, was cited for speed.

Elena Zint, 41, of Leesburg, was cited for speed.

Ronald Ison, 37, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to display.

Casey Fleagle, 30, of Hillsbor,o was cited for no operator’s license.

Brandy Pearce, 44, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI and driving in marked lanes.

Jerry Trisdale, 53, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Ernie Haskill, 38, of Seaman, was arrested for failure to appear.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a crash in front of 529 N. High St. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Brandy Pearce, 44, of Hillsboro, was southbound on North High Street when she ran off the road and struck a utility pole. Heavy damage was reported to the pole and disabling damage was reported to Pearce’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Pearce received a citation.