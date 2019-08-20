Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Aug. 12-18, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 352 911 calls, answered 134 requests for service, dispatched 136 fire and EMS runs, took 33 offense reports and investigated two traffic crashes.

A citizen on Mad River Road called the sheriff’s office at 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 12 to report a golf cart stolen. A deputy spoke to the complainant and an offense report was taken. The incident remains under investigation.

A deputy was dispatched to Sleepy Hollow Parkway at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 15 to investigate a prowler complaint. A resident called the sheriff’s office after seeing a suspicious male in the neighborhood. The deputy checked the area, but was unable to locate the suspect.

The sheriff’s office received a burglar alarm activation at a home in the 7000 block of SR 138 at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 17. A deputy responded to the scene and checked the residence. Everything was found to be secure.

At 9:01 p.m. on Aug. 17 the sheriff’s office received several 911 calls reporting a male standing in the roadway, on SR 124 just east of Hillsboro, acting very strangely. Witnesses saw the subject attempt to gain entry in to several homes and vehicles in the area. Deputies located the male in a wooded area and took him into custody. Michael D. Williams, 30, was charged with felony possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments. He was transported to the Highland County Justice Center. Additional charges may follow pending further investigation.