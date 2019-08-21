HPD: Overdose, OVI caused two-vehicle crash

A driver who was under the influence and looked around to check on his overdosed wife caused two vehicles to collide Wednesday on North West Street in Hillsboro, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Jason R. Hoppings, 46, of Hillsboro, was driving southbound on North West Street when his gold Oldsmobile Alero veered left of center, striking a vehicle occupied by Matthew J. Goetz, 35, of Hillsboro, and Michelle L. Goetz, 39, of Fayetteville, the police department said. A police department spokesperson said Hoppings claimed he swerved because he was attempting to tend to his wife, who was in the backseat of the vehicle he was driving and had overdosed. Hoppings was also under the influence, the police department said. He refused medical treatment, but his wife and child, who were in the backseat at the time of the accident, were transported to Highland District Hospital along with Matthew and Michelle Goetz. Matthew Goetz was transported to another hospital later due to his injuries, the police department said. Hoppings was charged with left of center, OVI, and one count of child endangerment. Highland County Child Protective Services was contacted, and Hoppings’s child was removed from the home, the police department said.

