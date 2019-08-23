Bridal shop has Friday grand opening

Main St. Tux Bridal & More celebrated its grand opening with members of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce Friday morning, complete with refreshments and 10 percent off storewide, plus 25 percent off anything red or with a red tag through Saturday. Shown, from left, during Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony are Sarah Roe of Fairway Independent Mortgage, Sharon Hughes of The Times-Gazette, Tracy Evans of GROW! Highland County, Amanda Hall of People’s Bank, store manager Diana Waldman, Jeff Meyer of Merchants National Bank, store owner Jo Hall-McFarland, Rhonda Fannin, Highland County Community Action Director of Workforce Services/Ohio Means Jobs, and Destiny Bryson, executive director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Main St. Tux Bridal & More celebrated its grand opening with members of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce Friday morning, complete with refreshments and 10 percent off storewide, plus 25 percent off anything red or with a red tag through Saturday. Shown, from left, during Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony are Sarah Roe of Fairway Independent Mortgage, Sharon Hughes of The Times-Gazette, Tracy Evans of GROW! Highland County, Amanda Hall of People’s Bank, store manager Diana Waldman, Jeff Meyer of Merchants National Bank, store owner Jo Hall-McFarland, Rhonda Fannin, Highland County Community Action Director of Workforce Services/Ohio Means Jobs, and Destiny Bryson, executive director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.