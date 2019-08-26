Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of Aug. 19-25, the police department received 82 calls for service, completed six offense/incident reports, received two calls for an accident, made nine arrests and completed nine security checks.

Aug. 19

ARRESTS

Maria Cassady, 28, Leesburg, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Glen Hafer, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for inducing panic.

Christopher Young, 38, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for theft.

Aug. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeffrey Everhart, 58, Greenfield was arrested on a warrant for aggravated menacing.

Rochelle Croy, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for obstructing official business and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor.

Aug. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ray Fannin Jr. was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Aug. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Hammond, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of child endangerment.