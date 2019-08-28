Holliday was stationed in Germany

Staff Sergeant Brandan J. Holliday is a defender assigned to the 178th Security Forces Squadron. The Defenders have recently been given the opportunity to augmentee with the 86th Security Forces Squadron stationed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

In addition to the normal security police duties such as patrols and gate security, the team also assisted with the base’s Freedom Fest over the Independence Day weekend. The festival was open to the local German community.

The Kaiserslautern military community is comprised of more than 50,000 service members and family members living in Germany, and represents one of the largest concentrations of Americans living outside of the United States.

The 178th Security Forces Defenders supported all shifts in a variety of roles throughout their time at Ramstein. Staff Sergeant Holliday was also able to work in a global law enforcement capacity by working with the Zivilische polizei (German Civilian Police) or ZPs. The ZP’s help keep Ramstein safe and work alongside airman and German civilian police. ZPs bring a wealth of experience to Ramstein’s law enforcement. ZPs can help with matters of German law, overcome language barriers, and coordinate with the at Ramstein Security Forces members.

Holliday said, “ZPs try to share as much law enforcement experience and knowledge as possible. I believe it’s teamwork. For all police in general, we’re a brotherhood — German, American, civilian, military — we’re coming together to accomplish a common goal, and that’s to keep everybody safe.”

As the largest career field in the Air Force, it’s the job of security forces to protect, defend, and fight global enemy forces.

Submitted by Bethany R. Watson, Hillsboro.

Brandan J. Holliday is pictured during his assignment at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.