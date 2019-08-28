Two escape major injuries on SR 247 crash

A West Union woman and her 2-year-old son escaped serious injury in a one-car crash late Wednesday morning on SR 247, about two miles south of Hillsboro. According to Trooper Jeremy Priest of the Wilmington Ohio State High Patrol Post, Kaitlyn Holbrook, 20, West Union, was driving northbound on SR 247 when upon approach to a curve, she drove briefly went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, lost control and went left of center and off the left side of the roadway, impacting a bank of trees, severely damaging her Pontiac Grand Am. Emergency responders from the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District transported Holbrook and her son to Highland District Hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

