Eight will vie for county fair queen crown

Eight girls will vie for the title of 2019 Highland County Fair queen when the annual contest is held Sunday on the opening day of this year’s fair.

There is no king contest this year because no one submitted an application, a Junior Fair spokesperson said.

The queen contest will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building on the Highland County Fairgrounds.

Candidates will be judged on poise and conduct, their application and achievements, a personal interview with the judges, and an oral presentation.

“The crowning of the royalty is always a great way to kick the week off right,” a news release from the Junior Fair said. “This activity and tradition highlights the hard work of the candidates’ Junior Fair years and accomplishments.”

The candidates are: Trinisen Breakfield, Maysun Faulconer, Halle Hamilton, Jennifer Knope, Megan Knope, Aubrey McKenzie, Sara Newsome and Rachel Rudy.

Following is a brief bio on each of the candidates:

Breakfield — is the daughter of Josh and April Breakfield of Greenfield. She is representing the Simply Pygmies 4-H Club and attends McClain High School. She is a member of the McClain FFA Chapter and shows rabbits in 4-H. Her hobbies include cheerleading and painting.

Faulconer — is the daughter of Scott and Cathy Faulconer of Greenfield. She is representing the McClain FFA Chapter and attends McClain High School. She is an officer in her FFA chapter and is part of the New Directions Youth Ministry Leadership Team. Her hobbies include reading, mission trips and church activities.

Hamilton — is the daughter of JD and Melanie Hamilton of Leesburg. She is representing the Premier Showman 4-H Club and attends Fairfield High School. She has excelled in the rabbit barn, including having the Grand Champion Market Rabbit as well as being named the Overall Outstanding Market Exhibitor. Her hobbies include sports, 4-H and crafting.

Jennifer Knope — is the daughter of Andy and Staci Knope of Lynchburg. She is representing the Highland County Junior Leaders Club and attends Lynchburg-Clay High School. She has won many awards while showing rabbits. She has been a volunteer for Cloverbud Day Camp through Junior Leaders. Her hobbies are volleyball, 4-H and Junior Leaders Club.

Megan Knope — is the daughter of Andy and Staci Knope of Lynchburg. She is representing the Lynchburg Guys and Gals 4-H Club and attends Lynchburg-Clay High School. She shows rabbits and has earned many high honors within her clothing and textiles 4-H project area at the state level. Her hobbies are reading, watching movies and showing rabbits.

McKenzie — is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Ludwick of Hillsboro. She is representing the Fab Five 4-H Club and attends Lynchburg-Clay High School. She recently won first place in her cake decorating project and advanced to the state fair. She is a member of her high school student council. Her hobbies include photography, cake decorating and volleyball.

Newsome — is the daughter of Terry and Tammy Newsome of Hillsboro. She is representing the Highland County Junior Leaders Club and attends Hillsboro High School. She is a 4-H camp counselor and has been very successful at both the county and state level in her Family and Consumer Science 4-H projects. Her hobbies include cheerleading, 4-H and tennis.

Rudy — is the daughter of Howard and Kristy Rudy of Hillsboro. She is representing the Highland County Poultry, Pigs and Lambs 4-H Club and attends Whiteoak High School. She is an officer in both her 4-H club and the Highland County Junior Leaders Club. She also has attended the state fair with numerous special interest and Family and Consumer Science projects. Her hobbies include camping, livestock shows and family time.

