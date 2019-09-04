Winkle sells Grand Champion Barrow

Claire Winkle’s Grand Champion Barrow sold for $21 per pound, for a total of $5,670, Wednesday at the 2019 Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: People’s Bank; ICAP Crop Insurance; Aluminum Works; Family Farm & Home; Binegar’s Truck, Auto & Camper; Ventura’s Feed and Country Store; LP Mowing & Mulch; Craig & Ian’s Smoked Meats; Arrick’s Propane; Weastec, Inc.; Sponcil Farms Hay & Straw; Cade and Noah Sponcil; Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro; NCB; Clark Family Dentistry; Quality Paving; Peters Heating & Cooling, LLC; Chris Fauber, Highland County engineer; Scott Faulconer, State Farm; Tissot’s Home Center Faulconer; and Custom Farming.

Claire Winkle’s Grand Champion Barrow sold for $21 per pound, for a total of $5,670, Wednesday at the 2019 Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: People’s Bank; ICAP Crop Insurance; Aluminum Works; Family Farm & Home; Binegar’s Truck, Auto & Camper; Ventura’s Feed and Country Store; LP Mowing & Mulch; Craig & Ian’s Smoked Meats; Arrick’s Propane; Weastec, Inc.; Sponcil Farms Hay & Straw; Cade and Noah Sponcil; Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro; NCB; Clark Family Dentistry; Quality Paving; Peters Heating & Cooling, LLC; Chris Fauber, Highland County engineer; Scott Faulconer, State Farm; Tissot’s Home Center Faulconer; and Custom Farming.