Boyd sells Reserve Champion Steer

Carter Boyd’s 2019 Reserve Champion Market Steer sold for $6 per pound Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: A-1 Tree Care; Barry’s Auto Group; Bohrer Veterinary Services; Buckeye Family Eye Clinic; Cork Equipment & Construction; Hess Auction Co. & Hess Family Cattle; Magulac Tire Service; McDonald’s – Greenfield (RHF Enterprises); Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro; NCB; Newman Barton Group; Ohio Asphaltic Limestone; Ohio Valley Veneer; Peters Heating & Cooling LLC; Reno’s Auto Parts; Tissot’s Home Center; Yochum Family Cattle – Fred and Barbara; Boggess Beef; George and Paula Dumm; and Sunfish Valley Outdoors LLC.

