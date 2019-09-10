Grand jury indicts 17

A Highland County grand jury returned a total of 17 indictments Tuesday with a Hillsboro man charged with two counts of rape involving a child under 13, and a Greenfield man facing a seven-count indictment involving felonious assault, abduction, domestic violence, child endangerment and using a weapon in the commission of a crime.

Indicted on two counts of rape was Brandon McNamara, 34, New Vienna, who in the indictment is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 during two separate time periods.

Both counts are first-degree felonies, with count one alleging the conduct occurred June 1 through June 30, 2019, and the second count alleging the same behavior happened July 1 through Aug. 19, 2019.

A seven-count indictment was returned against Gage Pitzer, 23, Greenfield, in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred on Aug. 10, 2019.

Pitzer is facing charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence and endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification, alleging that he had in his possession two weapons and ammunition that were used during the commission of the crimes.

The grand jury also returned indictments on:

Robert Holaday, 45, Hillsboro, illegal cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies.

Corbin Kellough, 23, Greenfield, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Tabitha Holsinger, 42, Bainbridge, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

George Baker Jr., 50, Greenfield, possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Harold Allen, 44, Peebles, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Justyn Osborn, 22, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, both fifth-degree felonies.

Brittany Long, 29, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Derek Kimmey, 23, Hillsboro, burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Steven Willet, 52, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin, both fifth-degree felonies.

Derrick Ison Sr., 37, Hillsboro, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Casey Fleagle, 30, Hillsboro, possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony.

Rodney Kimball Jr., 46, and Shanna Kimball, 42, both of Hillsboro, one count each of endangering children, a third-degree felony.

Briton Anderson, 28, Greenfield, and Dillon Schumacher, 24, Winchester, one count each of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

McNamara https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_McNamara-A.jpg McNamara Pitzer https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Pitzer.jpg Pitzer

Rape of child, assault and drugs top list of charges