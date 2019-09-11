SR 785 closed temporarily

State Route 785 in Highland County was closed Wednesday, Sept. 11, for a three-day slide repair project.

SR 785 is closed between SR 247 at Fairfax and Parr Road for crews from ODOT District 9’s Lo-Dril team and the Highland County Highway Maintenance Facility to repair a slide at the 0.85-mile marker.

The closure will be in effect through Friday, Sept. 13, or until all work is completed, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured via SR 247 and SR. 73.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, ODOT District. 9.