SOPC Walk for Life is Saturday

Hundreds will gather for the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center’s annual Walk for Life this Saturday.

The SOPC will host its 28th Walk for Life since 1991. Cathy Griffith, the executive director of the SOPC, told The Times-Gazette it’s a nice easy walk through Hillsboro.

“It’s a less than two-mile walk,” Griffith said. “We have a route we take through town. It’s a stroller-friendly, wheelchair-friendly, wagon-friendly route. A lot of parents bring their kids.”

Griffith’s goal is to have 175 people walking and to raise $35,000. Last year’s walk, Griffith said, drew more than 200 walkers and raised $42,000. The money goes directly back into the SOPC’s community outreach, which provides the community with classes for new parents, baby and toddler necessities, and counseling services.

Griffith told The Times-Gazette that churches play a large role in the success of the Walk for Life, and that she spent the last few weeks talking to churches about the event. The SOPC also has church liasons, who speak to their churches on the behalf of the center.

“In every church I say I want 100-percent participation,” Griffith said. “People shake their heads and go, ‘You can’t get 100 percent participation.’ Well, yes, you can. Some can walk, some can give, but everyone can pray.”

Following the Walk for Life is the Bike for Life, a fundraising event where motorcyclists go on a two-hour ride.

Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk itself kicks off at 9 a.m. Registration for the motorcycle ride begins at 9:30 a.m., and the ride begins at 10 a.m. Both the Walk for Life and the Bike for Life begin at the SOPC.

To register and create a fundraising page for the walk, go to sopcwecare.com. Those interested in sponsoring a Walk for Life participant or making monetary donations can also go to sopcwecare.com. Physical donations like baby clothes can be dropped off at the SOPC at 135 W. Walnut St. in Hillsboro.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

Goal is to raise $35,000