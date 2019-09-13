September busy month at Hillsboro library

September is set to be a busy month at the Hillsboro library. According to circulation manager Sarah Davidson: “We have a ton planned.”

“Along with our usual monthly clubs and activities, we also have two special events,” Davidson said, adding that those are an essential oils program and a banned books read-in.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m., Bethany Fonseca will present an introduction to essential oils. She will describe their uses and answer questions that participants may have.

Then on Monday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m., the library will host a read-in. Davidson described the event, saying that it’s an “opportunity for patrons to get together and share excerpts from their favorite banned books.”

Banned Books Week, which starts on Sunday, Sept. 22, is a time to promote freedom of speech and discuss censorship.

In addition to the readings, patrons are invited to participate in Banned Books Trivia, as well as a Banned Books bracket.

“The Banned Books bracket will be a fun way to visualize the books that were most often banned or challenged within the last five years,” Davidson said. “Just like during March Madness, patrons can try to figure out who will win — meaning, which book was banned the most.”

Small prizes will be awarded to the patrons who correctly guess the most banned book and who win the trivia.

“This should be a wonderful way for readers to get together and discuss the power of the written word,” Davidson added.

She also said that the library’s monthly Family Night will have a Highland County theme.

“This month is all about local trivia,” she said. “Come as a team, or as an individual, and prove how much you know about Highland County.”

A prize will be awarded to the winner(s).

Other monthly clubs include: Fandom Club, BYO-Book Club, Comic Book Club, and Scrapbooking Club. More information on these adult clubs can be found on the library’s website. The library also hosts a Tween and Teen Make and Create Club and a Tween and Teen Book Club, as well as a patron-led Crochet Club.

In addition, September marks National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Every kid who signs up for their very first library card in the children’s department will receive a goodie bag.

For more information on these or other programs at the Hillsboro library, visit www.highlandco.org or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Highland County District Library.