Old friends return to an old friend

Remarking that “you never know what to expect when you get three retired teachers together,” Elaine Glenn, Leone Bihl and J.C. Bihl, shown left to right, enjoyed coffee and conversation at the newly reopened Momma’s West Side Cafe Monday morning. The popular downtown Hillsboro eatery was given the green light to reopen Wednesday after architectural engineers found the building structurally sound, according to Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Dick Donley.

