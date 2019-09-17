Greenfield program open to public

An approximately two-hour long video featuring Paul Orr, Don Grate, Bob Davis and Bob Watts talking about their time serving their country during World War II and also discussing their time serving as athletic coaches in Greenfield and the surrounding area, will be shown at the Greenfield Historical Society’s Grain and Hay Building at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

The program is free and open to the public.

Orr, Grate, Davis and Watts, or representatives for them, will receive lifetime achievement awards for the dedication to their hometown.

Also honored will be George Foltz, who helped make the video.

Submitted by Tom Smith.