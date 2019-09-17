Curfew, Beggar’s Night announced

A countywide curfew will commence in Highland County on Tuesday, Oct. 1 for all persons under the age of 18.

The curfew will run through Thursday, Oct. 31 and will require all persons under the age of 18 years to be off the streets and in their homes by 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and by midnight Friday through Sunday.

The curfew does not apply where children are accompanied by their parents, legal guardians or custodians. Exception is also made for children attending church, school or employment activities.

Enforcement will be handled by all law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office, city or village police and juvenile probation officers.

Noting that the court has no authority to set Beggar’s Night, and as a convenience to law enforcement agencies, it is suggested each jurisdiction set Beggar’s Night on the last Thursday in October, which is the 31st, from 6-8 p.m.

Submitted by Kevin L. Greer, Highland County Common Pleas Court judge, juvenile division.