SATH Radio-A-Thon is Oct. 21

SATH has announced that C-103 and 99.5 in West Union will host the 17th annual Radio-A-Thon on Monday, Oct. 21 from 6-10 p.m. The event will take place at the C-103/99.5 radio station.

SATH will be broadcasting live and accepting pledges for SATH and KAMP Dovetail. Tune in for information concerning the radio-a-thon, upcoming SATH events and the latest progress on KAMP. During the evening there will be parents and guests sharing what the SATH program has meant to their child.

If you wish to make a pledge prior to the radio-a-thon you may do so by calling SATH Executive Director Linda Allen at 937-366-6657. Your pledge will be announced on the radio.

To make a pledge on the air, call at 1-800-326-9722 or 937-544-9722 on Monday, Oct. 21 , beginning at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. or stop by the C-103 Radio Station during the Radio-A-Thon.

The proceeds from this event will benefit SATH and KAMP Dovetail. For more information contact Allen at 937-366-6657.

Submitted by Linda Allen.