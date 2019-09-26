District governor visits Greenfield Rotary

Rotary District Governor Sigrid Solomon paid an official visit to the Greenfield Rotary Club on Thursday, sharing a bit about her personal Rotary journey and encouraging all Rotarians to stay involved and not be shy about sharing news of Rotary’s many worthwhile projects locally, regionally and around the world.

Solomon was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. and currently is employed at Wilmington College, where she has served as vice president for student affairs and dean of students/Title IX coordinator for the past nine years.

Inspired by her experience as a Group Study Exchange participant in the fall of 1998, she began her Rotary journey in 2000 in Abingdon, Va., then later joined the Wilmington AM Rotary Club in 2007. She has served in many capacities in Rotary, including club president, assistant district governor and now district governor. She discussed various projects where Rotarians have made a difference in fighting diseases, raising money, improving communities and generally making the world a better place.

Solomon pointed out that as Rotary nears the accomplishment of one longtime goal – the eradication of polio from the planet – there are other challenges, such as bringing people together and create lasting change around the world.

Districtwide, Rotarians have established the following strategic priorities and objectives: increase their impact; expand their reach; enhance participant engagement and increase their ability to adapt.

The district governor congratulated the Greenfield club for its involvement in the local community and encouraged Rotarians to develop a strategic plan to help the club grow and accomplish its goals.

She invited everyone to attend the district conference scheduled April 23-25, 2020 in Wilmington.

Also attending the meeting was Assistant District Governor Beth Huber, also of Wilmington.

Club President Ron Coffey thanked Solomon and Huber for attending and invited them to come back as often as they are able.

The Greenfield Rotary Club meets at 11:30 a.m. on Thurdays at the Catch 22 Sports Pub, 250 Jefferson St.

Information for this story came from the Greenfield Rotary Club.

Rotary District Governor Sigrid Solomon speaks at Thursday's meeting of the Greenfield Rotary Club. Photo courtesy of Ron Coffey