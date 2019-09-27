Family Fun Night coming to the Greenfield schools

Family Fitness Fun Night is returning to the Greenfield Exempted Village School District and it is a night just like the name promises — physical activity fun as well as nutrition and healthy lifestyle information for the whole family.

It is set for Monday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Greenfield. Those attending should show up at the elementary school so they can get signed in.

Different aspects of the event will be held in the high school gym, the middle school gym, the elementary gym, the cafetorium, courtyard, swimming pool, football field and the track.

Activities for the evening will include volleyball, basketball, an obstacle course, football, track, Big Wheel races, parachute games, yoga, body weight exercises, and nutritional information.

Certified lifeguards will be on duty for swimming activities, and a parent must accompany their student in the pool area. For those who plan to swim, make sure to sign-up for a swim time when you arrive at the school. A sign-up sheet for swimming time slots will be available at the elementary building. Swimsuits and trunks must be worn, and don’t forget a towel.

Registration forms were sent home with students recently, said school nurse Katie Pryor. Those interested in attending should return the forms to teachers by Thursday, Oct. 3.

On the day of the event, attendees should sign in with the principals at the doors of the Greenfield Elementary School when they arrive. They can get directions there to the different stations, receive an activity ticket, and enter the ticket for one of the grand prizes that will be awarded at the end of the night.

The grand prize drawings will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the bottom of the steps of the elementary for 15 grand prize drawings. Those prizes all involve fitness and will include things like tickets to bowl, tickets to skate, balls, and passes to sporting events in Greenfield.

The Family Fitness Fun Night started nearly a decade ago at Buckskin Elementary, spearheaded by Buckskin physical education teacher Mindy Anderson. The event the last several years has been held in Greenfield and is open to all elementary students.

This event is sponsored by the Adena Greenfield Medical Center and Greenfield Exempted Village School District Wellness Committee.

“We just want to encourage families to be active together,” Pryor said. “Obesity amongst Americans is growing by the day, and this is an event to encourage and educate students and their families on the importance of health and activity.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Students and their families are pictured at a prior Family Fitness Fun Night event. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_G-pic-1.jpg Students and their families are pictured at a prior Family Fitness Fun Night event. Photos courtesy Mindy Anderson and Katie Pryor Students and their families are pictured at a prior Family Fitness Fun Night event. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_G-pic-2.jpg Students and their families are pictured at a prior Family Fitness Fun Night event. Photos courtesy Mindy Anderson and Katie Pryor Students and their families are pictured at a prior Family Fitness Fun Night event. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_G-pic-3.jpg Students and their families are pictured at a prior Family Fitness Fun Night event. Photos courtesy Mindy Anderson and Katie Pryor

Event encourages families being active and healthy together