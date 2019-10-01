Grand jury indicts 23

Possession and trafficking in drugs — mainly methamphetamine — dominated the indictments handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury, with 16 of the 23 arraignments dealing with controlled substances.

Two people were indicted for attempting to smuggle drugs into the Greenfield jail in two separate incidents earlier this year.

Emily Lightle, 36, Columbus, faces a two-count indictment for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the jail, a third-degree felony; and for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony, on May 6, 2019.

Steven Mottie, 37, Hillsboro, faces an identical two-count indictment for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the jail and for aggravated possession of the drug, which are third- and fifth-degree felonies, respectively, on June 1, 2019.

A six-count indictment was returned against a Lynchburg man, charging him with trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, having numerous weapons and more than $3,000 in his possession.

Jeremy Jones, 40, Lynchburg, was formally indicted on aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a juvenile, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs (fentanyl) in the vicinity of a juvenile, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony; having weapons illegally due to a prior conviction, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification where the indictment charges that on Sept. 9, 2019, he had in his possession two shotguns and two handguns, and $3,132 cash that may have been used in the crime.

A Greenfield man faces a four-count indictment for his role in trafficking and possession of methamphetamine in the vicinity of a juvenile.

Cody Roberts, 24, Greenfield, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a juvenile, with the first count entered as a second-degree felony and the second count filed as a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification where it was charged that on July 24, 2019, he had $66 in his possession which was alleged to have been used in the crime.

Other indictments handed down Tuesday:

Carl Ghiloni, 32, Jackson, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Frankie Hoover, 38, Beckley, W.Va., aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Jeremy Wooldridge, 31, Peebles, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Andrew Johnson, 33, Greenfield, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Phillip Gregory Jr., 54, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Daniel Breakfield, 44, Leesburg, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Colin Tumbleson, 22, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Joshua Lowe, 37, Greenfield, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Bethany Lovely, 26, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

John Jennings, 49, Hillsboro, two counts of forgery, each fifth-degree felonies; and theft by deception, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Christopher Nichols, 34, Sabina, theft by deception, a first-degree misdemeanor; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Jade Lightle, 38, Waverly, forgery and theft, both fifth-degree felonies.

Joshua Arnold, 30, Manchester, theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Angel Ballein, 41, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Bentley Penwell, 37, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Emily Smith, 43, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Byron Dun, 36, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine and three counts of drug possession, all fifth-degree felonies.

Dale Francis, 60, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and a forfeiture specification.

Thomas Keating, 24, Mt. Orab, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

