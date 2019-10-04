Big plans for the Colony space

The City of Hillsboro had a cookout in the former Colony Theater space on Friday to show appreciation for local businesses. City administrators served food, and Safety and Service Director Dick Donley manned the grill.

“We just appreciate all the crews,” Hillsboro Administrative Assistant Kimberly Newman said. “Our guys work hard. We like the uptown businesses, and there are a lot of good businesses coming in, and things are looking great. It’s just appreciation.”

The Colony Theater, which was built in 1938, was demolished in 2017 due to safety concerns. The City of Hillsboro has big plans for the space, though, Donley told The Times-Gazette.

“We have some good plans coming here,” he said.

The city wants to pave the gravel lot behind the space, Donley said, and add some signs that read “Colony Park.” Donley also said he would like to add some murals.

“I’m just an interim safety director,” Donley said, “but the administration and some of the assistants have some ideas like bringing in a food truck every other week next year. That way we don’t have to spend the money for all the food, and the food truck makes some money off of it. We could just have anyone come because we wouldn’t be limited in the budget that way. Just open the space up. If we have it, let’s use it.”

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

Donley discusses city’s goals for Colony Park