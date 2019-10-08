Library’s October program a ‘hoot’

Ohio Nature Education (ONE) founder Manon Van Schoyck, also known as Mrs. Van, right, and her intern, Shelby, hold two full-grown eastern screech owls, which Van Schoyck said came to ONE after they were hit by cars. Van Schoyck visited the Hillsboro Branch Library on Tuesday to teach attendees about bats, snakes and owls as part of the library’s Halloween-themed program series. Next Tuesday, Oct. 15, a representative from the Southern Ohio Society for Bigfoot Investigation will visit the library to speak about bigfoot. The program starts at 5:30 p.m. Follow the Highland County District Library of Ohio on Facebook to stay up-to-date on library programs. For more information about ONE, go to ohionature.org.

Ohio Nature Education (ONE) founder Manon Van Schoyck, also known as Mrs. Van, right, and her intern, Shelby, hold two full-grown eastern screech owls, which Van Schoyck said came to ONE after they were hit by cars. Van Schoyck visited the Hillsboro Branch Library on Tuesday to teach attendees about bats, snakes and owls as part of the library's Halloween-themed program series. Next Tuesday, Oct. 15, a representative from the Southern Ohio Society for Bigfoot Investigation will visit the library to speak about bigfoot. The program starts at 5:30 p.m. Follow the Highland County District Library of Ohio on Facebook to stay up-to-date on library programs. For more information about ONE, go to ohionature.org. McKenzie Caldwell | Times-Gazette