Pedestrian struck in crosswalk

Editor’s note — Details of this incident are being reprinted because not all of the information was available for a story that appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 10 edition of The Times-Gazette.

Hillsboro write-in mayoral candidate Phillip Loveless, 63, received three citations after a vehicle he was driving allegedly struck a pedestrian Wednesday in a Hillsboro crosswalk.

According to a report provided Thursday by Hillsboro Police Chief Eric Daniels, Loveless was turning left out of an alleyway onto South High Street in a 2010 Dodge Journey at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday when he struck John Sydenstricker, 74, of Hillsboro, who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

Daniels’ report stated that Sydenstricker wasn’t transported to a hospital, though posts went up on social media asking the community to pray for Sydenstricker, whose ankle, the posts said, was broken in the incident. Those reports have not been verified.

HPD Sgt. Shawn Kelley told The Times-Gazette on Wednesday that Loveless was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian as well as an expired vehicle registration and an expired operator’s license.

Daniels’ report said that Phillip Downing, 60, was a passenger in Loveless’ vehicle at the time of the incident. Downing also lists his address as the same West Main Street apartment Loveless lists as his residence, according to Daniels’ report.

The report says Loveless was driving an estimated 5 mph at the time of the collision.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Hillsboro-police-logo-3.jpg

HPD says mayoral candidate recieved three citations