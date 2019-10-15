MNB donates $1,500 to Hillsboro Elks

Merchants National Bank made a $1,500 donation Tuesday to the Hillsboro Elks Impact a Life program. The program provides funds for special needs students to perform community service projects. Dan Pierce, local Elks program coordinator, said the money will be used on landscaping at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center and Rotary and Liberty parks in Hillsboro, plus on seven planters that will be placed in the former Colony Theater space in Hillsboro. Pictured, from left, are Bertha Hamilton, MNB chairman’s secretary, marketing and HR; Pierce; and Denise Fauber, MNB vice president of branch administration.

Merchants National Bank made a $1,500 donation Tuesday to the Hillsboro Elks Impact a Life program. The program provides funds for special needs students to perform community service projects. Dan Pierce, local Elks program coordinator, said the money will be used on landscaping at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center and Rotary and Liberty parks in Hillsboro, plus on seven planters that will be placed in the former Colony Theater space in Hillsboro. Pictured, from left, are Bertha Hamilton, MNB chairman’s secretary, marketing and HR; Pierce; and Denise Fauber, MNB vice president of branch administration. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_MNB-Elks-pic.jpg Merchants National Bank made a $1,500 donation Tuesday to the Hillsboro Elks Impact a Life program. The program provides funds for special needs students to perform community service projects. Dan Pierce, local Elks program coordinator, said the money will be used on landscaping at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center and Rotary and Liberty parks in Hillsboro, plus on seven planters that will be placed in the former Colony Theater space in Hillsboro. Pictured, from left, are Bertha Hamilton, MNB chairman’s secretary, marketing and HR; Pierce; and Denise Fauber, MNB vice president of branch administration.