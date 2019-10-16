Red Ribbon Week proclaimed in Highland County

Highland County commissioners on Wednesday proclaimed the week of Oct. 21-25 as Red Ribbon Week in recognition of the national drug abuse and prevention program in area schools. Shown, from left, are Monica Baueher and Gena Bates of Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center, commissioner Gary Abernathy, Joni Layne of Hillsboro City Schools, commission president Jeff Duncan, Kevy Jones and Marilyn Butler of Fairfield Local Schools, Jason Iles of Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High and commissioner Terry Britton.

Highland County commissioners on Wednesday proclaimed the week of Oct. 21-25 as Red Ribbon Week in recognition of the national drug abuse and prevention program in area schools. Shown, from left, are Monica Baueher and Gena Bates of Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center, commissioner Gary Abernathy, Joni Layne of Hillsboro City Schools, commission president Jeff Duncan, Kevy Jones and Marilyn Butler of Fairfield Local Schools, Jason Iles of Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High and commissioner Terry Britton.