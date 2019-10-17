Adient joins Highland County Chamber

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Adient with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

Adient is one of the top manufacturer’s of automotive seating and components in the world, employing more than 84,000 individuals at 214 locations in 32 countries making products for major automakers worldwide. The Greenfield location employs upwards of 250 people and offers competitive pay, company matched 401k, health insurance benefits, and retirement plans.

Plant Manager Bryan Thompson and Continuing Improvement and Environmental Manager Joe Jones led attendees on a tour of the more than 158,000 square foot facility which holds production lines, laboratory, machining, tooling and office space and covers more than 43 acres of land in Greenfield.

The plant has seen many changes since opening in 1965, but one thing has remained the same is the dedication to keeping the economy of Greenfield and Highland County strong.

“This isn’t the same factory it was in the late ’70s or even the ’80s,” said Jones, a nearly 35-year employee. “When people think of factory work they think it’s dark and dirty. That isn’t the case anymore.”

Thompson agreed, saying, “That’s why I like to do high school tours and have the kids come in here and see what we do. There’s something for everyone whether it’s manufacturing, accounting, purchasing, office jobs.”

Thompson and his team would like to invite current and retired employees, as well as the public, to attend an open house on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with speakers from 11 a.m. to noon at 1147 N. Washington St. in Greenfield.

Come out and grab some lunch and take a tour of the plant. There will be a petting zoo for the kids. This is a family-friendly event.

Submitted by Erin Sheeley, community relations coordinator, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Adient employees, elected officials and others are pictured at a ribbon-cutting signifying the longtime Greenfield business joining the Highland County of Commerce. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Adient.jpg Adient employees, elected officials and others are pictured at a ribbon-cutting signifying the longtime Greenfield business joining the Highland County of Commerce. Submitted photo