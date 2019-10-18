This week in the kitchen with Sharon I made this yummy low carb alfredo chicken casserole. It was yummy — perfect for a one dish meal and served with a salad.

I love making these one dish meals. They save on time and there’s not a lot of clean up. I hope you enjoy this casserole as much as my family did.

Please send your recipes in. It’s getting close to the holidays and we want to see what you are going serve at your dinners.

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese softened

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup plus two tablespoons Parmesan, divided

1/2 teaspoon basil

1/2 teaspoon salt

2.5 cups cooked chicken cubed or shredded

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1/2 cup chopped onion

16 ounce bag frozen cauliflower

10 ounce bag frozen spinach (I thaw mine out before adding)

1 1/2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese, divided

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, beat softened cream cheese, heavy whipping cream, 1/2 cup Parmesan, basil, and salt until mixed well.

Add chicken, minced garlic, chopped onion, frozen cauliflower, frozen spinach, and 1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese.

Mix until well combined.

Pour mixture into a greased 9-inch by 13-inch dish and top with remaining 1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese and two tablespoons Parmesan cheese.

Bake for 35-45 minutes, or until casserole is bubbly and cheese begins to brown on top.

This is a great recipe and perfect to heat up the next day. Enjoy!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.